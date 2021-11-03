Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.61% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.
Shares of HTGC stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $18.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.
About Hercules Capital
Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.
