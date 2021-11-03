Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 113.31%. The firm had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

