PDC Energy (PDCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PDC Energy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. PDC Energy has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $55.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 3.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $255,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,019,760. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

