FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:NTB)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.53 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 30.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $37.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.86. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 35,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 28,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

