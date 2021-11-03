ViacomCBS (VIAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect ViacomCBS to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. On average, analysts expect ViacomCBS to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $101.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ViacomCBS stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,440,190 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.62% of ViacomCBS worth $473,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

