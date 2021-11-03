Aptiv (APTV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Aptiv to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Aptiv to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APTV opened at $174.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.36. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $99.05 and a 52-week high of $175.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.33.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

