Aptiv (APTV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Aptiv to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Aptiv to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of APTV opened at $174.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.36. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $99.05 and a 52-week high of $175.78.
In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Aptiv Company Profile
Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.
