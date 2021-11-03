FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Overstock.com, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Overstock.com in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.36. Wedbush also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OSTK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $101.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.20. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $112.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

In other news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,166 shares of company stock worth $106,697 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 33,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

