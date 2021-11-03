First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Short Interest Update

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the September 30th total of 145,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Community Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

FCBC opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $570.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.59. First Community Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $33.46.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 36.98%. Analysts predict that First Community Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 5.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

