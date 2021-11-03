Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target lowered by research analysts at CIBC to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.21% from the stock’s previous close.

ARE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective (up from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.09 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.88.

Shares of ARE opened at C$17.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.59. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$14.43 and a 12-month high of C$22.28.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

