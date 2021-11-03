$14.99 Million in Sales Expected for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) to report $14.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.72 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $32.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.30 million to $33.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $119.97 million, with estimates ranging from $96.96 million to $142.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.21.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNSA. Wedbush cut their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,499,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,815,000 after buying an additional 248,679 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,965,000 after buying an additional 879,922 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,155,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after buying an additional 834,274 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 734,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after buying an additional 68,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of -0.02. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $24.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.01.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

