Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Avient (NYSE:AVNT) to Hold

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avient Corporation provides specialized and sustainable material solutions. Avient Corporation, formerly known as PolyOne Corporation, is based in CLEVELAND. “

AVNT stock opened at $54.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.82. Avient has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avient will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Avient by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,575,000 after buying an additional 377,401 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avient by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,801,000 after buying an additional 256,207 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 258,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 299.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 71,816 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

