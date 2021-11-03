Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $48.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.00.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

