Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) to Hold

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CASH. B. Riley increased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of CASH opened at $57.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $62.97.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,556 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,353,000 after acquiring an additional 19,825 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 27.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,141 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,379 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

