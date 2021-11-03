Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PHPPY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Signify stock opened at $23.38 on Monday. Signify has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.58.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

