Peter Cunningham Sells 717 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) insider Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($60.05), for a total value of £32,953.32 ($43,053.72).

Peter Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

On Tuesday, October 19th, Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total value of £252.75 ($330.22).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,460.50 ($58.28) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,366 ($57.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The stock has a market cap of £72.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,991.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,669.99.

RIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,010 ($65.46) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($69.38) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,051.67 ($66.00).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.