Selective Insurance Group, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.32 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Selective Insurance Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn $6.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

SIGI has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $79.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 42.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 52,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 29.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,933,000 after acquiring an additional 115,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

