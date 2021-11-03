FY2021 EPS Estimates for Silgan Holdings Inc. Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silgan in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.40. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $40.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.56. Silgan has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Silgan by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 92,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at about $2,502,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Silgan by 14.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 516,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,715,000 after purchasing an additional 64,584 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Silgan by 1.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 932,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 6.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

