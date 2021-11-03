FY2021 EPS Estimates for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Increased by Boenning Scattergood

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.44. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of PEBO opened at $31.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $629.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 1,200 shares of company stock worth $37,343 over the last 90 days. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 11.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 61.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the period. 57.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

