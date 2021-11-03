Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GVDNY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cheuvreux lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 price objective on Givaudan and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $96.89 price target on Givaudan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

GVDNY stock opened at $96.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 0.52. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $73.05 and a fifty-two week high of $102.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.79.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

