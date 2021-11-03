EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.16.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock opened at $106.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.43 billion, a PE ratio of 104.68 and a beta of 0.97. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $61.76 and a 12 month high of $107.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.72.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.