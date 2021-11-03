Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $157.71

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.71 ($2.06) and traded as high as GBX 217.50 ($2.84). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 206.50 ($2.70), with a volume of 387,872 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 202.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 157.71. The stock has a market cap of £553.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.08.

About Serica Energy (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

