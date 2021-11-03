Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.97

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.97 and traded as high as C$29.01. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at C$28.89, with a volume of 126,916 shares.

ITP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intertape Polymer Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.72.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$462.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$425.06 million. On average, analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Senior Officer Silvano Iaboni sold 9,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.97, for a total value of C$299,598.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$985,210.61. Also, Director Gregory Yull sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$610,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 287,817 shares in the company, valued at C$8,780,577.13. Insiders have sold 221,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,360 in the last three months.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

