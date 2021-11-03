Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.64

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.64 and traded as high as C$10.70. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$10.68, with a volume of 138,762 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSZ shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.00.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.64.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$166.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.48, for a total value of C$75,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,865,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,990,785.84. Also, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 54,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total transaction of C$569,448.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,252,053.81. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,869,952.

Fiera Capital Company Profile (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.