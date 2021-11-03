NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.39

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.39 and traded as low as $18.37. NIPPON STL & SU/S shares last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 924 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34.

About NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

