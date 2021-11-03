Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Short Interest Up 20.5% in October

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CSTA opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.10.

Get Constellation Acquisition Corp I alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTA. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $337,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 49.7% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 59,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.