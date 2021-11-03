LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the September 30th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 692.0 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEGIF. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LEG Immobilien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

OTCMKTS:LEGIF opened at $154.52 on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of $131.94 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.32.

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.