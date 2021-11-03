Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the September 30th total of 3,200,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Argus cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.90.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $391,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.