FY2021 EPS Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of AltaGas in a report released on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.74. Raymond James currently has a “OUTPERFORM” rating on the stock.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.96.

ALA stock opened at C$25.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.09 billion and a PE ratio of 16.32. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$17.11 and a 12 month high of C$26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.