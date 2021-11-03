Capstone Mining Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capstone Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.09.

TSE CS opened at C$5.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.69 and a twelve month high of C$6.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 135,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total transaction of C$718,396.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 444,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,367,118.04. Also, Director Albert Garcia sold 44,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total value of C$235,823.50. Insiders have sold 925,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,129 in the last quarter.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

