NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) vs. Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Critical Contrast

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NetEase and Grid Dynamics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetEase $11.29 billion 5.95 $1.97 billion $2.76 36.34 Grid Dynamics $111.28 million 16.17 -$12.60 million $0.14 206.93

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than Grid Dynamics. NetEase is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grid Dynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.2% of NetEase shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.7% of NetEase shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

NetEase has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for NetEase and Grid Dynamics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetEase 0 1 6 0 2.86 Grid Dynamics 0 0 7 0 3.00

NetEase presently has a consensus price target of $133.83, indicating a potential upside of 33.45%. Grid Dynamics has a consensus price target of $26.67, indicating a potential downside of 7.95%. Given NetEase’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NetEase is more favorable than Grid Dynamics.

Profitability

This table compares NetEase and Grid Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetEase 15.03% 13.91% 8.08% Grid Dynamics -6.55% 9.48% 8.42%

Summary

NetEase beats Grid Dynamics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc. is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers. NetEase also offers other innovative services, including the intelligent learning services of its majority-controlled subsidiary, Youdao, its music streaming platform, NetEase Cloud Music, and its private label e-commerce platform, Yanxuan. The company operates through following business segments: Online game services, Youdao, and Innovative businesses and others. The Online game services segment has produced some of China’s most renowned and longest running online PC-client games, including Fantasy Westward Journey Online and New Westward Journey Online II, as well as other highly successful games, such as Tianxia III, New Ghost and Justice. The Youdao segment is an online education service provider in China. Through Youdao, the Company’s majority-controlled subs

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture. Grid Dynamics Holdings was founded by Victoria Livschitz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

