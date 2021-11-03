$3.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report sales of $3.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.36 billion. Wayfair reported sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $14.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.73 billion to $14.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.39 billion to $18.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%.

W has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.78.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,345 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.37, for a total value of $319,262.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $221,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,798. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 18.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,228 shares during the period. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter worth about $1,510,800,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,704,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,930,000 after acquiring an additional 108,547 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 13.4% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,634,000 after acquiring an additional 214,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Wayfair by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,714,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,751,000 after acquiring an additional 47,780 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W opened at $257.25 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $221.09 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.28. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.39, a PEG ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 3.07.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

See Also: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wayfair (W)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.