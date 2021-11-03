Guardant Health (GH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Guardant Health to post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. Guardant Health has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. On average, analysts expect Guardant Health to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

NASDAQ GH opened at $117.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 0.54. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $96.66 and a 12 month high of $181.07.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,989.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,715,453 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.