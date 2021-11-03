Contrasting Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) and Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) and Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Graybug Vision and Aquestive Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graybug Vision 0 4 1 0 2.20 Aquestive Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Graybug Vision presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 72.16%. Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 217.16%. Given Aquestive Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aquestive Therapeutics is more favorable than Graybug Vision.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Graybug Vision and Aquestive Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graybug Vision N/A N/A -$27.53 million ($5.25) -0.64 Aquestive Therapeutics $45.85 million 4.55 -$55.78 million ($1.66) -3.23

Graybug Vision has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aquestive Therapeutics. Aquestive Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graybug Vision, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.1% of Graybug Vision shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of Aquestive Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Graybug Vision shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Aquestive Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Graybug Vision and Aquestive Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graybug Vision N/A -40.30% -37.58% Aquestive Therapeutics -152.73% N/A -105.67%

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema. It also develops GB-103, a once-a-year formulation of GB-102, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy; and GB-401, a depot formulation of a beta-adrenergic receptor inhibitor to treat primary open-angle glaucoma. The company was formerly known as Graybug LLC and changed its name to Graybug Vision, Inc. in 2016. Graybug Vision, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

