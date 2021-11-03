Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. On average, analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $642.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLDT. B. Riley upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

