NuStar Energy (NS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect NuStar Energy to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect NuStar Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.27. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.70%.

NS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NuStar Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,311 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.74% of NuStar Energy worth $34,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

