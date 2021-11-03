SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Cut to C$42.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.69.

Shares of TSE SNC opened at C$32.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of C$18.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 346.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.34.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

