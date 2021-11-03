SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $50.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SM Energy traded as high as $37.64 and last traded at $37.08, with a volume of 16155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.64.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on SM Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Get SM Energy alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in SM Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter worth $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SM Energy by 5,670.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 6.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. SM Energy’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.70%.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.