Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Advantage Energy traded as high as C$7.40 and last traded at C$7.37, with a volume of 350589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.33.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAV. Scotiabank upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.00 price target on Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.45.

In other news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 860,624 shares in the company, valued at C$5,421,931.20.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -4.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

About Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

