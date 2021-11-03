Comparing Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) and Its Competitors

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VRDN) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Viridian Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Viridian Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Viridian Therapeutics Competitors 257 881 1358 39 2.47

Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.31%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 36.90%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viridian Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.78, meaning that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viridian Therapeutics N/A -1,934.14% -62.01% Viridian Therapeutics Competitors -143.02% -15.10% -9.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.6% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million -$110.71 million -1.52 Viridian Therapeutics Competitors $933.00 million $35.52 million -28.84

Viridian Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. Viridian Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Viridian Therapeutics beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.