Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$236.18.

CJT has been the topic of several analyst reports. NBF cut their target price on Cargojet to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cormark reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$275.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Cargojet alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total transaction of C$413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$542,587.50.

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$179.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$199.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$159.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$250.01.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.03%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.