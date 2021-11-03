Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Hold

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $80.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper stock opened at $48.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.82. International Paper has a 12 month low of $44.74 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in International Paper by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.