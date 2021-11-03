Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LYG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.
Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.45.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.
Recommended Story: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.