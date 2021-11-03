Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LYG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,891,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,874,000 after acquiring an additional 111,433 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,903,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,088,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,377,000 after purchasing an additional 756,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,090,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,080,000 after purchasing an additional 303,176 shares during the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

