The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, LiveTradingNews reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.55.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $175.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey has a one year low of $141.76 and a one year high of $182.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,181.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,721 shares of company stock worth $2,958,315 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

