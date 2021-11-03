Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE WBK opened at $17.10 on Monday. Westpac Banking has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Westpac Banking in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Westpac Banking by 38.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Westpac Banking by 42.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Westpac Banking by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Westpac Banking in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

