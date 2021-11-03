Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.
Shares of NYSE WBK opened at $17.10 on Monday. Westpac Banking has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25.
About Westpac Banking
Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.
See Also: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.