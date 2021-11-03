FY2021 EPS Estimates for Provident Financial Services, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Provident Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.13. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

PFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

PFS stock opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

