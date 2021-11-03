JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNVVY. Stifel Nicolaus cut ConvaTec Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered ConvaTec Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNVVY opened at $11.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.08. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $14.71.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.