BMO Capital Markets Increases Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to C$274.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$272.00 to C$274.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at $191.73 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of $147.86 and a 1-year high of $214.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.67.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

