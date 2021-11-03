AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Au Optronics is a world-leading manufacturer of large-size thin film transistor liquid crystal display panels, which are currently the most widely used flat panel display technology. They are used in notebook computers, desktop monitors, televisions, digital cameras, DVD players, PDAs, mobile phones, portable games, and car navigation systems, among other applications. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut AU Optronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

OTCMKTS AUOTY opened at $6.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. AU Optronics has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions.

