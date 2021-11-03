Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of AFLYY stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $6.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

