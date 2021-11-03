Confluent (CFLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Confluent has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $-0.240-$-0.230 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $-1.070-$-1.050 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.48 million. On average, analysts expect Confluent to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CFLT stock opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.95. Confluent has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $76.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Confluent stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 767,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,452,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Confluent at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.49.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

