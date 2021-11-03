The Howard Hughes (HHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, analysts expect The Howard Hughes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HHC opened at $88.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $63.33 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 1.49.

In other The Howard Hughes news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $125,036.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 150,156 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $13,814,352.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Howard Hughes stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,297 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of The Howard Hughes worth $13,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

